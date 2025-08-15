DUCSU polls: Chhatra Dal lagging behind, others active

Polls to Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) and hall unions are going to be held on 9 September after six years. Different student organisations are preparing their panels ahead of the elections.

However, compared to other organisations, Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have so far been relatively lagging behind in terms of election preparedness.

All other organisations, except JCD, are carrying out various activities centering on the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

Acknowledging that JCD’s activities for the DUCSU and hall union elections are less than others, the organisation’s Dhaka University unit general secretary, Nahiduzzaman, told Prothom Alo over phone on Thursday night that they had demanded equal opportunities for all in the DUCSU and hall union elections from the university administration.

He said the administration was failing to control the “mob” situation on campus. Many members of the Chhatra League remain on the voter list. Several teachers who opposed the July mass uprising are still serving as provosts and residential teachers in various halls.

Chhatra Dal activists are not getting the opportunity to work at the hall level. This situation needs to be resolved quickly.