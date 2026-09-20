Constitution amendment committee aims to wrap up discussions by December: Salahuddin Ahmed

He further mentioned that all attending parties urged for the implementation of the July Charter as expeditiously as possible. If the constitution is amended through consensus after consulting all stakeholders, the nation will realise that the July Charter has been properly implemented.

He affirmed that the committee would execute the July Charter exactly as signed, including any notes of dissent.

The committee chairman added that they sought everyone’s cooperation during the meeting.

He noted that the participating parties observed that certain political elements were attempting to create confusion in the political sphere by suggesting that the BNP does not wish to implement the July Charter owing to its majority—a claim which is entirely false.

“We will implement the July National Charter to the letter, precisely as signed. We will endeavour to bring forward the constitutional amendment as quickly as possible. Discussions will remain ongoing. In the meantime, we are continuing the process of drafting the report by incorporating suggestions from all sides. As soon as it is completed, we will present the report in Parliament,” Salahuddin Ahmed stated.

Explaining that after the special committee submits its report, the Ministry of Law will introduce it as a bill in Parliament, Salahuddin Ahmed expressed hope that a consensus would be reached through lengthy debate. They aim to achieve constitutional amendment through discussion and mutual agreement.