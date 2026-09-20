Constitution amendment committee aims to wrap up discussions by December: Salahuddin Ahmed
The Special Committee on Constitutional Amendment of the Jatiya Sangsad expects to conclude discussions with stakeholders regarding constitutional reform by this coming December.
The committee has already begun drafting its report. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Committee, made these remarks following its second meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.
Twenty-six political parties and alliances that signed the July Charter were invited to today’s exchange of views. However, not all parties attended the session. With this interaction, the special committee formally initiated its dialogue with stakeholders.
Speaking at a press conference at the Media Centre after the meeting, Committee Chairman Salahuddin Ahmed stated that they would progressively consult various sections and professions of society, including individuals involved in drafting the July Charter, former judges, lawyers, constitutional experts, July activists, members of martyrs’ families, and journalists.
He further said the committee will proceed with the implementation of the July National Charter by incorporating their views. Should complementary proposals arise beyond the scope of the July Charter, these will be considered as recommendations. Commitments outlined in the BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) election manifesto will also be taken into account. Subsequently, the committee will submit its report to Parliament.
“We wish to move forward at a swift pace. If possible, we will convene a meeting every week,” Salahuddin Ahmed remarked.
Regarding today’s meeting, Salahuddin Ahmed noted that although 26 parties and alliances signatory to the July Charter were invited, representatives from 15 political parties attended in person; one party submitted written observations, while a representative from another cited illness as the reason for non-attendance.
“We can broadly state that 17 political parties participated,” he added.
He further mentioned that all attending parties urged for the implementation of the July Charter as expeditiously as possible. If the constitution is amended through consensus after consulting all stakeholders, the nation will realise that the July Charter has been properly implemented.
He affirmed that the committee would execute the July Charter exactly as signed, including any notes of dissent.
The committee chairman added that they sought everyone’s cooperation during the meeting.
He noted that the participating parties observed that certain political elements were attempting to create confusion in the political sphere by suggesting that the BNP does not wish to implement the July Charter owing to its majority—a claim which is entirely false.
“We will implement the July National Charter to the letter, precisely as signed. We will endeavour to bring forward the constitutional amendment as quickly as possible. Discussions will remain ongoing. In the meantime, we are continuing the process of drafting the report by incorporating suggestions from all sides. As soon as it is completed, we will present the report in Parliament,” Salahuddin Ahmed stated.
Explaining that after the special committee submits its report, the Ministry of Law will introduce it as a bill in Parliament, Salahuddin Ahmed expressed hope that a consensus would be reached through lengthy debate. They aim to achieve constitutional amendment through discussion and mutual agreement.
“It is not unilateral; it is 17-sided”
In response to a query regarding whether the constitutional amendment process risks becoming unilateral given that parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) are not participating, Salahuddin Ahmed replied, “No, it is not unilateral; it is 17-sided.”
He added that the special committee remains open to other parties—whether registered or unregistered with the Election Commission, or non-signatories to the July Charter—should they wish to join the discussion. Any written submissions provided by them will be taken into consideration.
When journalists pointed out that the participants in today’s dialogue were BNP allies and that the Rastra Sangskhar Andolon claimed to have boycotted the exchange—asking whether this rendered the process one-sided—Salahuddin Ahmed maintained that not everyone present was allied with the BNP.
Addressing concerns about whether passing a constitutional amendment without the main opposition party might lead to legal complications, the home minister clarified that while the opposition is not participating in the Special Committee on Constitutional Amendment, they have not stated that they will abstain when the Constitutional Amendment Bill is presented in Parliament.