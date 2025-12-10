Advisers Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud to resign today

Two student representatives serving as advisers to the interim government are set to resign today, Wednesday. The two advisers are information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam and local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

The information has been confirmed by responsible government sources, although none were willing to speak on the record.

The election commission (EC) may announce the schedule for the 13th National Election either this evening (Wednesday) or tomorrow, Thursday. According to relevant government sources, the two advisers will resign before the schedule is announced. On Tuesday, both advisers informed government authorities of their intention to step down.

Meanwhile, adviser Asif Mahmud has called a press conference at the Secretariat at 3:00 pm today. A press release sent by the Ministry of Local Government’s Public Relations Officer, Md Salauddin, said the adviser would speak on contemporary issues.

However, sources close to the government and to Asif Mahmud say the press conference may have been called to formally announce his resignation.