Tarique seeks public support for BNP to implement reform proposals

Welcoming the interim government for rolling out a roadmap for the next general election, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman sought on Wednesday public support for the party to implement reform proposals.

Virtually addressing a rally organised by BNP in front of its Nayapaltan central office marking the first anniversary of the July Uprising, Tarique said his party has already presented its vision before people, outlining how it would govern, run the state and politics, if entrusted with state power.

“And the interim government has proposed reforms in consultation with all democratic political parties, and BNP seeks public support to implement all these programmes for the welfare of the country and its people,” he said.

“The interim government yesterday announced a timeframe for holding the (national) election with the aim of establishing a democratic government accountable to the people in the fascist-free Bangladesh. The government has unveiled the July Charter in order to implement people’s will. We welcome these initiatives to implement,” he said.