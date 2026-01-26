Corrupt individuals will have their hands ‘bandaged and clenched’: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has declared that extortion and corruption would be brought to an end if his party gets the opportunity to form a government through the upcoming parliamentary election.

Addressing an election rally in Jhenaidah, he said, “The hands of corrupt individuals will be bandaged and clenched so that they can no longer use those hands to commit corruption.”

The rally was held at Wazir Ali High School ground in Jhenaidah town on Monday evening.