Corrupt individuals will have their hands ‘bandaged and clenched’: Jamaat ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has declared that extortion and corruption would be brought to an end if his party gets the opportunity to form a government through the upcoming parliamentary election.
Addressing an election rally in Jhenaidah, he said, “The hands of corrupt individuals will be bandaged and clenched so that they can no longer use those hands to commit corruption.”
The rally was held at Wazir Ali High School ground in Jhenaidah town on Monday evening.
Speaking as the chief guest, the Jamaat ameer said he had come to remember those who had been persecuted in the past.
“We pray for all those who were subjected to oppression, and at the same time we ask you, do you want to see another fascist regime emerge? If not, then everyone must unite and move forward together,” he said.
Claiming that the country’s situation could be transformed within just five years if theft were stopped, he further said, “Those who engage in corruption will be made to return the people’s money.”
The Jamaat ameer formally handed over the party’s election symbol, daripalla (balance scale), to Jamaat’s four candidates in the district at the rally.
Alongside calling for votes in favour of the balance scale, he also urged voters to vote “yes” in the referendum.
Among the special guests was Jamaat’s central executive council member and director for the Jashore–Kushtia region, Mobarak Hossain.
The rally was chaired by Jhenaidah district Jamaat ameer and party candidate for Jhenaidah-2 constituency, Ali Azam Md Abu Bakar.
Other speakers included Jamaat candidates Matiar Rahman (Jhenaidah-3), Abu Talib (Jhenaidah-4) and ASM Matiur Rahman (Jhenaidah-1), along with several local leaders.
Supporters and activists from different parts of the district began arriving at the venue from noon. The rally ground was filled to capacity well before evening. Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman arrived in Jhenaidah by road from Chuadanga at around 6:30 pm.