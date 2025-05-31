What position will ATM Azhar get in Jamaat?

After being acquitted in a war crimes case and being released after nearly 13 years in prison, Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam has returned to the party headquarters in the capital’s Moghbazar area.

He has been allocated a separate room in the office, but is yet to get any official role in the party. According to party sources, he has been elected a member of the party’s central Majlish-e-Shura.

ATM Azhar was released on Wednesday after the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, led by chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, unanimously overturned his conviction in a case related to crimes against humanity during the liberation war in 1971.