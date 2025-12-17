BNP rethinks its approach to allies

Why this cautious approach about seat sharing

According to relevant sources, the BNP is being forced to take a cautious stance in conceding seats to allies because, even in a joint electoral arrangement, parties are required to contest using their own party symbols.

Moreover, people have not been able to vote in the last three national elections. The BNP boycotted the elections in 2014 and 2024, and although it participated in 2018, it could not remain active in the field. As a result, a backlog of aspiring candidates has developed within the party.

In addition, over the 15 years of what the party describes as fascist rule, a large number of leaders who faced repression and persecution have shown strong interest in contesting elections—an interest that the BNP leadership cannot ignore.

Taken together, these factors are making it difficult for the BNP’s top leadership to concede seats to partners or like-minded parties from the simultaneous movement. Moreover, even if there is cooperation, candidates must contest under their own party symbols. For all these reasons, it is learned that the BNP is being compelled to decide to concede seats only to those allied candidates who have a realistic chance of winning.

However, the matter is still under discussion, said Zonayed Saki, Chief Coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, a partner in the simultaneous movement. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, he said, “What I understand from the BNP’s position is that they will not field candidates in the constituencies of some top leaders of allied parties. They are now deciding whom to concede seats to. Discussions on this are still ongoing.”

So far, four alliances or electoral coalitions have been visibly active around the 13th national election. However, the BNP says it is not calling a united election with its partners in the simultaneous movement an alliance-based election.

In this regard, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “What we are doing is not an alliance. In line with the concept we followed during the previous simultaneous movement, we will leave some seats for our partners.”