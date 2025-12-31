Timeline
Khaleda Zia: 1946-2025
Khaleda Zia emerged as a street leader in the anti-Ershad movement. She launched the one-point movement of “Ershad Must Go”.
On 7 January, Khaleda Zia travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment and returned on 6 May.
On 15 January, she was acquitted in the Zia Orphanage Trust case.
On 23 November, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital due to illness.
On 25 December, Khaleda Zia’s elder son and BNP Acting Chairman Tareque Rahman returned to the country from the United Kingdom after 17 years.
On 30 December, Khaleda Zia died while undergoing treatment. Thus ended a illustrious political life.
