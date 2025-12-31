Khaleda Zia: 1946-2025

Born on 15 August in Jalpaiguri. Khaleda Zia was the third among three daughters and two sons of Iskandar Majumdar and Begum Taiyaba Majumdar.

1971

When the Liberation War began, Khaleda Zia went into hiding with her two children. She was in Chattogram. At one stage, she was forced to come to Dhaka. On 2 July, Pakistani army personnel detained Khaleda Zia along with her two sons from a house in Siddheswari, Dhaka. She remained detained at Dhaka Cantonment until 15 December of that year.