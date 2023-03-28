BNP destroys democratic culture, institutions: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has destroyed the country’s democratic culture, structures and institutions.

“Due to their (BNP’s) anti-democratic politics, the democratic advancement of the country has repeatedly been halted,” he said in a statement.

Condemning and protesting the propaganda of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said Fakhrul and other BNP leaders talk about democracy but they criticise democratic institutions without going to elections.

“How will BNP establish democracy by continuing undemocratic practices within the party?” he questioned.