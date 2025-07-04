July March
We must fight if new dictators or fascists emerge: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam on Friday remarked Sheikh Hasina or the other leaders of her party cannot actually be leaders of a political party as they fled the country, abandoning their party’s activists.
He said Sheikh Hasina fled the country abandoning her party leaders and activists. Members of her family and party who became wealthy through corruption and oppression have also left the country, leaving all their party leaders and activists in peril. They cannot claim to be leaders of any party.
He made those remarks during the opening ceremony and brief meeting of the NCP’s Atwari upazila unit office at Fakirganj Bazaar in the upazila of Panchagarh district around 11:30 am Friday.
NCP central leaders arrived in Panchagarh on Thursday afternoon as part of the “July march to build the nation”.
“In Bangladesh, a handful of people have established dictatorship and fascism, and only they have earned wealth. This one family, the family of Mujib, has claimed ownership of everything and turned into a Zamindar. We have broken that Zamindari system through a mass uprising,” Nahid Islam said.
Issuing a warning, he further said, “If any new dictatorial, fascist, or extortionist regime emerges again, we must resist and speak out against it. Let’s ensure that no new culture of fear is created in Bangladesh. We must protest any injustice or oppression we see.”
Nahid Islam, who emerged into national politics from the mass uprising, criticised the Awami League’s claims of being a secular party, stating that it has never done justice to the followers of the Sanatan (Hindu) religion.
“In previous regimes, we saw our Hindu brothers were tortured, their lands were grabbed, but they did not get justice. In the new Bangladesh we want, everyone must enjoy equal rights, justice, and harmony as citizens of the country,” he stated.
The NCP convenor further said, “Following the mass uprising, we hope to rebuild the nation on the basis of equality, justice, and communal harmony. It will be a country free from extortion and terrorism. Those of us who led this people’s uprising have now united to form this new party, the National Citizen Party, a party that wants to speak for you, speak for the common people, stand against injustice and oppression, and promote the politics of justice.”
NCP chief organisers Hasnat Abdullah (southern region) and Sarjis Alam (northern region) also spoke at the meeting.
Later, they departed for Thakurgaon district.