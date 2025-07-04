We must fight if new dictators or fascists emerge: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam on Friday remarked Sheikh Hasina or the other leaders of her party cannot actually be leaders of a political party as they fled the country, abandoning their party’s activists.

He said Sheikh Hasina fled the country abandoning her party leaders and activists. Members of her family and party who became wealthy through corruption and oppression have also left the country, leaving all their party leaders and activists in peril. They cannot claim to be leaders of any party.

He made those remarks during the opening ceremony and brief meeting of the NCP’s Atwari upazila unit office at Fakirganj Bazaar in the upazila of Panchagarh district around 11:30 am Friday.