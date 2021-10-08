Natore Awami League: Shafiqul vs four lawmakers

The Natore-2 constituency lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul and his family members have occupied at least 14 organisational posts of the ruling Awami League committees.

Besides controlling the party politics and other activities, Shafiqul and his close associates also dominate some other profit-making business in the district.

Due to Shafiqul’s dominance, Natore district Awami League leaders have split into two factions now.