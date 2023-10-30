Who will lead BNP’s blockade, asks Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday raised a question as to who will lead the blockade imposed by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

BNP leaders and activists termed the party as a fake party after returning from its rally, which is why their leaders and activists are leaving the party. BNP leaders called Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as fake and some of the party men even pledged to quit the party as everything in BNP is fake, he said.

Obaidul Quader said if the spirit that the Awami League’s leaders and activists has shown over the past couple days continues, victory is certain for Awami League.

He made these remarks while addressing a joint meeting at the party central office on Bangabndhu Avenue in the capital.