Who will lead BNP’s blockade, asks Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday raised a question as to who will lead the blockade imposed by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
BNP leaders and activists termed the party as a fake party after returning from its rally, which is why their leaders and activists are leaving the party. BNP leaders called Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as fake and some of the party men even pledged to quit the party as everything in BNP is fake, he said.
Obaidul Quader said if the spirit that the Awami League’s leaders and activists has shown over the past couple days continues, victory is certain for Awami League.
He made these remarks while addressing a joint meeting at the party central office on Bangabndhu Avenue in the capital.
Obaidul Quader said, look how a member of the police was killed, and how dangerous BNP is. This is their real face, and that is more dangerous than what is happening in Gaza. BNP attacked journalists, but why? Why BNP is angry with journalists? Because journalists write what they see, and those who write impartially are the enemy in the eyes of BNP, he added.
Saying that the ‘train of election’ will start running in November, Obaidul Quader added, “We do not want to hold an election without BNP. The election will be held as per the law, and the polls will stop for who participate in it or not. BNP wants to foil the election. Those who want an election can never follow the path of such violence.”
About rally and counter-rally, this Awami League leader said the BNP told foreigners that if they hold a rally, Awami League then calls a counter rally, but BNP carries out sabotage whereas the Awami League does not wield a counter rally, Awami League holds a peace and development rally.
He said, “We are present today, 30 October. BNP said they will form a new government. Their deadline on 28 and 29 October has passed, and we are still present. All leaders of BNP have fled except Mirza Fakhrul and they are nowhere to be found,”
Obaidul Qauder urged the party leaders and activists not to lose patience. He said, “We all were calm at the peace and development rally, and on the streets after 10:00pm on 28 October. We were in a winning atmosphere. Election is approaching, and we are marching towards victory.”