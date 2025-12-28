Some BNP allies to contest under sheaf of paddy, others under party symbol

So far, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has confirmed 15 seats for its partners in the simultaneous movement. Of these, leaders from all but six parties will contest the election under the Sheaf of Paddy symbol.

To this end, the top leaders of four parties have already dissolved their own parties and joined the BNP along with their leaders and activists.

In addition, the secretaries general of two other parties have left their parties and joined the BNP. To date, five leaders from allied parties have been allotted the Sheaf of Paddy symbol.

Despite reaching electoral understandings with the BNP, six parties have decided to contest the election under their respective party symbols.

These parties are: Nagorik Oikya, Ganosamhati Andolon, Bangladesh National Party (BJP), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, Gono Odhikar Parishad and the Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party.

Among them, BJP chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho submitted his nomination papers on Saturday for the Bhola–1 (Sadar) constituency. He has decided to contest using his party’s “Bullock Cart” symbol.