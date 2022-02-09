NCC election: Ivy, councillors take oath

Sheikh Hasina administered the oath to mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, while LGRD and cooperatives minister Md Tajul Islam administered oath to 27 councillors and nine councillors of reserved seats being present in-person at the ceremony.
Awami League candidate Selina Hayat Ivy was elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation for the third consecutive term in an election held on 16 January. She beat her nearest rival Taimur Alam Khondker by 66,535 votes.
Ivy, who contested the election with the symbol of "Boat", secured 159,097 votes to win the election against independent candidate Taimur Alam, who bagged 92,166 votes with the symbol of "Elephant".