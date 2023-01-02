BNP men declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata in Brahmanbaria

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate bodies have declared Abdus Sattar, the former advisor of Khaleda Zia, persona non grata in Sarail, a day after he collected the nomination paper to contest the by-polls to Brahmanbaria-2 constituency (Sarail, Ashulia).

Besides, amid the speculation he could contest the by-elections as an independent candidate, the party on Sunday night relieved him of all posts, including primary membership, for violating the party's decision.