BNP men declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata in Brahmanbaria

The leaders and activists came up with this announcement at a press conference at Sarail press club on Monday at 3:00pm.
Sarail upazila BNP president Anisul Islam Thakur, general secretary Nuruzzaman Laskar, organising secretary Dulal Mahnud Ali, upazila Jubo Dal convener Abu Sufiyan Siddique and member secretary Nur Alam, among others, were present.
Nuruzzaman Laskar read out a written statement in the press conference.
The statement said, "Abdus Sattar has been removed from all party posts for violating the party discipline. At the old age, he is now engaged in anti-party activities for gratifying his self-interest. That's why, we, all leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, have rejected him hatefully. Along with that, we are declaring him persona non grata in Sarail."
According to locals and the party, Abdus Sattar tendered his resignation letter to the party’s chairperson office on Thursday night. As a BNP candidate, he was elected lawmaker from Brahmanbaria-2 seat in the 11th parliamentary election. Then the veteran politician resigned from the parliament on 11 December, adhering to the party’s decision.
The by-polls to the constituency will be held on 1 February.
The party sources said Abdus Sattar was involved in BNP politics since its birth. He was elected parliamentarian five times and served as a state minister once.