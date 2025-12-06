13th Parliamentary Election
Jamaat likely to field more candidates from minority community
Jamaat-e-Islami has not previously nominated anyone outside of its party leaders in any national election and the party's candidates were leaders holding at least the post of Rukon (a primary membership level).
This time, the party has taken a somewhat flexible stance on this, and Jamaat is also nominating candidates from different religions.
Jamaat-e-Islami announced candidates for 300 costituencies in several phases between February and October of this year. Last week, the party changed candidates in three constituencies, one of which saw a candidate nominated from a minority community.
Jamaat sources say that discussions are ongoing regarding candidate changes in several other seats. A Hindu candidate is almost finalised for at least one seat, which is reportedly Kishoreganj-4 (Itna-Mithamain-Oshtogram).
The BNP candidate from that constituency is Fazlur Rahman, an adviser to the party chairperson (with his position suspended), who has been a subject of discussion since 5 August last year for being vocal against anti-Liberation War statements and activities.
Ehsanul Mahbub Zubayer, Jamaat’s assistant secretary general and head of publicity and media, told Prothom Alo that when the representation of the people order (RPO) was amended in 2008, Jamaat, like most other parties, changed its constitution. He said that this created the opportunity for followers of other religions to be nominated as Jamaat candidates ever since.
The Jamaat leader said that in selecting candidates for the election, the advice of grassroots leaders and the results of surveys are being given importance. Subsequently, the candidate is being finalised after discussions in the party's policy-making forum regarding the probability of victory. He added that candidates might be changed in a few more constituencies in the same manner.
First ever Hindu candidate from Jamaat
Of the three constituencies where Jamaat-e-Islami changed candidates, the most discussed change concerns Krishna Nandi, the candidate for Khulna-1 constituency. He is the president of Jamaat's Dumuria upazila Hindu committee. Previously, Sheikh Abu Yusuf, the Amir (leader) of Jamaat's Batiaghata Upazila unit, had been nominated for the constituency. Last Wednesday, Jamaat announced Krishna Nandi as the candidate instead of Abu Yusuf.
Krishna Nandi's home is in Chuknagar, Dumuria Upazila, Khulna, which falls under the Khulna-5 constituency. The Jamaat candidate for this constituency, which comprises Dumuria and Phultala upazilas, is the party's secretary general, Miah Golam Parwar. For the past year, Krishna Nandi has been seen at his various rallies. Hindu men and women were also actively present at these gatherings.
Jamaat has nominated Krishna Nandi for the Khulna-1 constituency, which comprises Batiaghata and Dacope Upazilas, outside of his own area. This constituency was named Khulna-5 in the first national parliamentary election in 1973. Up until the 12th national parliamentary election, Hindu candidates won here every time except for one instance. Many people assume that Jamaat selected Krishna Nandi based on this calculation.
Additionally, last Tuesday, journalist Oliullah Noman of Daily Amar Desh was announced as the new Jamaat candidate for the Habiganj-4 constituency (Madhabpur-Chunarughat). Oliullah Noman had lived in the United Kingdom for several years. Previously, the District Jamaat ameer, Maulana Mukhlisur Rahman, had been nominated for this constituency.
Jamaat also changed its candidate from the Lalmonirhat-3 constituency (Sadar). The new candidate is Mohammad Abu Taher, a member of Jamaat's central majlish-e-shura and the ameer of the Lalmonirhat district committee. Jamaat had initially nominated Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid, the former president of the Rangpur city unit of Chhatra Shibir.
A reliable leader of Jamaat's central committee told Prothom Alo that Jamaat's candidates are being changed as necessitated by the time, and this number might increase further.
Mia Golam Parwar, the secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, is currently visiting the United Kingdom. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone from there, he said that representatives of various religions will go to the parliament to represent their respective communities. Therefore, parties that wish to take responsibility for the state must have people from all communities within their ranks. He added that Jamaat is conscious of people from all religions and has considered certain factors when nominating candidates this time, giving importance to the demand of the time and public aspirations.
Seat negotiation yet to be settled
The eight parties, including Jamaat, are engaged in discussion over seat negotiation. in the election under the policy of 'one candidate per constituency.' The other parties are Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JaGPa), and Bangladesh Development Party. The parties are conducting surveys to determine who would be the winning candidate in which constituency. The ongoing negotiations will be settled on the basis of this survey.
Relevant sources say the constituency-based surveys by the parties are expected to be completed this week. Following this, it will be finalised which leader from which party Jamaat will concede a constituency to. In addition, efforts are reportedly being made to include a few more parties in this potential electoral alliance.
A top leader of one of the parties with common programmes with Jamaat told Prothom Alo that the eight-party liaison committee is scheduled to meet on 8 December. It is expected that the issue of constituency compromise will be discussed there.
Hamidur Rahman Azad, the party's assistant secretary general representing Jamaat in the liaison committee, said that important decisions might come from that meeting.
