Jamaat likely to field more candidates from minority community

Jamaat-e-Islami has not previously nominated anyone outside of its party leaders in any national election and the party's candidates were leaders holding at least the post of Rukon (a primary membership level).

This time, the party has taken a somewhat flexible stance on this, and Jamaat is also nominating candidates from different religions.

Jamaat-e-Islami announced candidates for 300 costituencies in several phases between February and October of this year. Last week, the party changed candidates in three constituencies, one of which saw a candidate nominated from a minority community.

Jamaat sources say that discussions are ongoing regarding candidate changes in several other seats. A Hindu candidate is almost finalised for at least one seat, which is reportedly Kishoreganj-4 (Itna-Mithamain-Oshtogram).

The BNP candidate from that constituency is Fazlur Rahman, an adviser to the party chairperson (with his position suspended), who has been a subject of discussion since 5 August last year for being vocal against anti-Liberation War statements and activities.