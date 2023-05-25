50 centres result: Zayeda Khatun holds a slight lead over Azmat Ullah

The results of 50 centres in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections have been announced unofficially.
The returning officer of the elections Md Faridul Islam announced the result at Bongotaj Auditorium in Gazipur Zilla Parishad Bhabon on Thursday.
According to the result, independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun with table clock symbol is ahead of Awami-League (AL) nominated Azmat Ullah Khan by a narrow margin as the former secured 26,167 votes while the latter bagged 24,532.
According to the EC, there are a total 1,179,476 voters in Gazipur City Corporation: 592,762 male, 586,696 female and 18 transgender. With 57 general and 19 reserved wards, the city corporation has a total of 480 centres and 3,497 polling booths.
This time, 333 candidates are contesting in the polls; of them eight in mayoral posts, 79 in reserved councilor and 246 in councilor posts.