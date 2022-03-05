Never witnessed one disappears all of a sudden: Fakhrul

The photograph of Safa won the first prize in the ‘Bangladesh Photo Contest-2021’ organised by the Drik. Safa’s father Mahfuzur Rahman, a Chhatra Dal leader, was allegedly disappeared by the law enforcement agency.

Mirza Fakrul said, “We were not familiar with the disappearance. It used to happen in Latin America and somewhat in North Korea. Bangladesh has witnessed a number of movements, revolutions, even killings, but never witnessed that one has disappeared all of a sudden, picked up by some plainclothes people. The incident of Ilias Ali was new for us.”

The BNP leader said, “I feel guilty if I look at the families of the disappeared people. They are not only suffering mentally but also financially.