New tactic of govt to intimidate journalists: Fakhrul

“This is another new tactic of intimidating journalists by seeking the bank account details of the presidents and general secretaries of the National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU after making various efforts to suppress them,” Fakhrul said.

He said this unprecedented incident is an extreme threat to independent journalism and freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank issued letters to the commercial banks asking for details of bank accounts of 11 journalist leaders last week.