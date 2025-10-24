NCP won’t be a ‘tame’ opposition even if it fails to form govt: Sarjis Alam

The National Citizen Party (NCP) aims to either assume power or serve as a strong opposition, said the party’s chief organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam.

“The NCP has not come to be Bangladesh’s 46th political party. We will either represent the people as the ruling party in parliament or as a strong opposition. We have not come to be a tame opposition like the Jatiya Party (JaPa) once was,” Sarjis declared.

He was speaking at a coordination meeting of the party’s Dhaka city (north and south) and Dhaka district units at the Shaheed Abu Sayeed International Convention Centre in the capital’s Shahbagh on Friday.