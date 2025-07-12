Fakhrul demands quick probe into recent killing in Old Dhaka
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday demanded a prompt investigation into the recent killings, including that of a scrap trader in Old Dhaka, to identify the offenders and bring them to justice.
"I would like to clearly urge the government to investigate these incidents very quickly and ensure the actual offenders are identified and brought to justice," he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with the families of the 142 martyrs of the July mass uprising.
Otherwise, the BNP leader warned, the nation will not forgive the government and hold it responsible for creating these problems at a time when the country is heading towards the restoration of democracy.
Mirza Fakhrul also called upon BNP leaders and activists to remain calm and patient in their democratic struggle.
"To those who have made sacrifices, I ask you to wait a little longer with patience. Ensure that no one among us commits any wrongdoing. BNP has never supported injustice and never will. BNP has always stood for the rule of law and will continue to do so," he said.
The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal organised the programme at a hotel in the capital to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising and to honour the family members of the brave martyrs of Chhatra Dal. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the programme virtually from London.
Fakhrul called for completing necessary reforms quickly to return to democracy through a fair election.
"We sincerely want a change in the system and structure of the state and then to move forward with an election. There is no alternative to democracy, and the first step towards it is holding elections," he said.
The BNP leader blamed the absence of elections for the worsening law and order situation in the country and the rise in killings, saying criminals are taking advantage of the lack of an elected government.
"A government elected by the people will certainly be stronger and more accountable. I hope that together we will be able to establish a democratic state through unity and collective efforts," he added.
Fakhrul suggested that Chhatra Dal prepare a book documenting the sacrifices of its martyred members.
He also assured that if the BNP comes to power, the state will give due honour to the martyrs and stand by their families.
The BNP leader once again called on the interim government to ensure proper compensation for those killed and proper rehabilitation for those injured in the July-August uprising.