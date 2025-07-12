Fakhrul demands quick probe into recent killing in Old Dhaka

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday demanded a prompt investigation into the recent killings, including that of a scrap trader in Old Dhaka, to identify the offenders and bring them to justice.

"I would like to clearly urge the government to investigate these incidents very quickly and ensure the actual offenders are identified and brought to justice," he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with the families of the 142 martyrs of the July mass uprising.

Otherwise, the BNP leader warned, the nation will not forgive the government and hold it responsible for creating these problems at a time when the country is heading towards the restoration of democracy.