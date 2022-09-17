New committee of Dr Kamal-led Gono Forum announced

At the event, it was informed that Kamal Hossain was elected president at a special council of Gono Forum on 12 March. Later he held several meetings with the party top leaders and prepared a list of 101-member central committee as per the party constitution. The committee was approved on 6 September.
Seventeen people including Khalequzzaman, Mofizul Islam and Altaf Hossain were made member of the presidium council while Md Nuruzzaman was made treasurer, Md Yasin organising secretary and Zahirul Islam office secretary.
Internal feud was rife in Gono Forum since the 11th parliamentary election. A faction of the party announced a 157-member committee with Mostafa Mohsin Montu and Subrata Chowdhury being made president and general secretary respectively. No one from the faction led by Dr Kamal was included in that committee.
Regarding the new committee, Dr Kamal Hosssain said this committee will soon announce and organise political programmes of the party in order to restore the democracy through national unity and fair and neutral election. The full council of the party will be held within a year to strengthen the party, he added.