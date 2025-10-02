July Charter to take full form by 15 October

The National Consensus Commission will again meet with political parties on 5 October to discuss the implementation mechanism of the July National Charter.

The Commission intends to finalise recommendations on the implementation procedure by 10 October and submit them to the government.

Its aim is to present the complete Charter, endorsed by all parties, by 15 October.

However, differences remain among political parties regarding the mechanism of implementing the constitutional proposals of the July Charter.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) insists that the proposals should be implemented after the national election, through parliament. Jamaat-e-Islami, on the other hand, demands implementation prior to the election, with the election held on that basis.

This raises uncertainty as to whether the Commission’s target will be achieved.