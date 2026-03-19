AL's activities will remain suspended, while others will continue: Mirza Fakhrul

In response to questions about the ban on political activities of the Awami League, BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The activities of the Awami League are banned; they are closed and will remain closed. The others who are left will work and are working."

Wednesday night, Mirza Fakhrul interacted with journalists at BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman's office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

He made these remarks in response to a question from journalists.