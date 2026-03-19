AL's activities will remain suspended, while others will continue: Mirza Fakhrul
In response to questions about the ban on political activities of the Awami League, BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The activities of the Awami League are banned; they are closed and will remain closed. The others who are left will work and are working."
Wednesday night, Mirza Fakhrul interacted with journalists at BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman's office in Gulshan, Dhaka.
He made these remarks in response to a question from journalists.
Regarding the activities of the Awami League, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "They occasionally emerge suddenly. I don't think there's much to give importance to these. What I believe is that let politics proceed, let politics move in its own way, let democracy move in its own way. By looking at something in isolation, by stopping politics and hindering democracy, by blocking the path... Let it move, let them work."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Since the Awami League's activities are now banned; they are closed and will remain closed. The others who are left will work and are working. The Awami League will try to do some activities. They are doing it. There is no gain. People have rejected them. People have completely rejected them, right?"