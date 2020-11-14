Nixon Chowdhury made Jubo League presidium member

The much talked about MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury has been presidium member of Juba League, a youth front of ruling Awami League.
He won the election in 2014 and 2018 by defeating the Awami League candidate, and became member of parliament as an independent candidate.
Earlier, he had no post in the party.
"I thank and express gratitude to prime minister and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and Jubo League president Fazle Shams," writes Nixon Chowdhury in his verified Facebook page.
Nixon Chowdhury clashed with the local administration over the upazila election.
On 15 October, the election commission filed a case with Charbhadrasan police station against MP Nixon Chowdhury of Faridpur-4 constituency.
In the case, charges of violating electoral code of conduct in the bye-election of upazila chairman post of Charbhadrason upazila and threatening government officials were brought against Nixon Chowdhury.
Election officer Noabul Islam is the plaintiff in the case. He was on duty during the Charbadrasan upazila election on 10 October.
Nixon Chowdhury is on bail in the case.