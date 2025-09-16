Those seeking ban on 14-Party, Jatiya Party, can file complaint to court: Salahuddin
The BNP does not support any executive order that bans the activities of a political party or declares a political party prohibited.
Stating the party’s position, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that those, who are demanding a ban on the partners of 14-party Alliance and the Jatiya Party can file their complaint in court if their claims are true.
He mentioned that the decision on this matter should be resolved through the courts.
Several parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, have announced programmes demanding the ban on the Jatiya Party and the partners of the 14-party Alliance while providing a legal basis in the July Charter.
In this context, Salahuddin Ahmed explained the party’s stance while speaking to journalists at his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday.
Salahuddin Ahmed, member of BNP’s highest policymaking forum, the Standing Committee, said, “We do not support any executive order that bans the activities of a political party or declares any political party prohibited. We have stated this long ago: the matter of banning a political party as a political entity should be determined through the judicial process. Let the court decide.”
He noted that if a party is found guilty of genocide or crimes against humanity through the legal process, the court can impose restrictions on that party.
Regarding this, he said, “If it is determined through the judicial process, the Election Commission will be obliged to comply. Apart from that, if we try to ban a political party through any other executive process, it will be a dangerous practice. Because now, those who want to declare partners of the 14-party alliance prohibited as political parties, if their claims are true, they can file those complaints in court. The law exists—let it be confirmed through a judicial process.”
However, he commented that the matter concerning the Awami League is entirely different. The BNP leader said, “They are responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity. They are responsible for destroying the country’s democratic system. Those responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity, including the Prime Minister and others from that fascist government, have already been sued, and more cases will follow; the trial is ongoing.”
Salahuddin Ahmed mentioned that the BNP was the first political party to demand the trial of the Awami League.
He said, “Let them be brought under trial as a political party for genocide and crimes against humanity. The court will decide whether they can participate in politics and elections in this country. If there are similar allegations against any other political party, they can be brought to court under this process.”
He also warned about the risks of international and regional interference. Salahuddin Ahmed said if political stability and democratically elected government are not established in Bangladesh, a constitutional vacuum may arise in the country. Within this vacuum, national unity will be destroyed.
Once unity is broken, so-called fascism will find opportunities, and regional powers may get involved against each other, and even a global power might seize the chance. These concerns cannot be dismissed if a stable political government is not established.
Answering a question about the proportional representation (PR) system, the BNP Standing Committee member said, “Those who support this system should include it in their election manifesto and get the mandate from the people. The PR system cannot be imposed without the consent of the people.”
Salahuddin Ahmed also commented that any political tactics to delay or obstruct elections will be rejected by the people. He said, “For 16–17 years, the people of this country have given their blood and sacrificed their lives to establish voting rights. Therefore, anyone who tries to create obstacles or pursue political ulterior motives through tactics will be rejected by the people. Ultimately, the people themselves are the final judge.”