Those seeking ban on 14-Party, Jatiya Party, can file complaint to court: Salahuddin

The BNP does not support any executive order that bans the activities of a political party or declares a political party prohibited.

Stating the party’s position, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that those, who are demanding a ban on the partners of 14-party Alliance and the Jatiya Party can file their complaint in court if their claims are true.

He mentioned that the decision on this matter should be resolved through the courts.

Several parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, have announced programmes demanding the ban on the Jatiya Party and the partners of the 14-party Alliance while providing a legal basis in the July Charter.

In this context, Salahuddin Ahmed explained the party’s stance while speaking to journalists at his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday.