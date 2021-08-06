No alternative to building field hospitals to save lives: GM Quader

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Bangladesh, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Friday said there is no alternative to setting up field hospitals to save the lives of the virus-infected people.

In a statement, he said it has become urgent to construct field hospitals for Covid treatment in the areas where the virus transmission is very high. “Since the outbreak of corona is not waning, there’s no alternative to building the field hospitals at this moment to save the lives of the country’s people.”