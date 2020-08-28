No alternative to PM Hasina in addressing disasters: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said there is no alternative to prime minister Sheikh Hasina in taking right decisions to deal with any emergency or disaster, reports news agency BSS.

“There is no alternative to her (Sheikh Hasina) in taking balanced decisions with foresight during any crisis and disaster,” he told a discussion through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) unit of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP) organised the discussion, marking the National Mourning Day.