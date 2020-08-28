No alternative to PM Hasina in addressing disasters: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said there is no alternative to prime minister Sheikh Hasina in taking right decisions to deal with any emergency or disaster, reports news agency BSS.
“There is no alternative to her (Sheikh Hasina) in taking balanced decisions with foresight during any crisis and disaster,” he told a discussion through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) unit of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP) organised the discussion, marking the National Mourning Day.
Issuing a warning against the party leaders and workers, Quader said: “None can remain in power forever, so do not demonstrate your power staying at your respective positions.”
He stressed the need for maintaining unity in the party, saying that internal feud will help the opponents carry out strikes on the AL during its hard time.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said had Ziaur Rahman not been involved in the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and brought the Bangabandhu killers to justice, he (Zia) would not have been killed.
“The bullet, which had orphaned Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, made Khaleda Zia a widow,” he added.
Recalling various killings that took place during the BNP-Jamaat government, the AL general secretary said Zia rewarded the Bangabandhu killers and incorporated the Indemnity Ordinance to the Constitution through its fifth amendment aiming to halt the trial of the Bangabandhu killing.
About the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Quader said the virus infection did not take place in the country at the rate that experts feared.
But, he said, everyone should follow the health guidelines and remain alert about the deadly virus.
“We need more safety materials. There are questions about the quality of education and services of some private hospitals. Everyone has to work with the motto of service,” he added.