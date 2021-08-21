None will be allowed to sow chaos over Barisal incident: Info minister

Dhaka north city’s ward-26 unit of AL arranged the food distribution programme on the occasion of the National Mourning Day, a ministry press release said.
Replying to a question over the recent attack on the official residence of Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Hasan said, “The incident of Barishal was unfortunate and very regretful. The position of our party is very clear. Our leader, Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, always takes harsher action if any party man is found involved in any misdeed.”
Mentioning that two cases were filed in connection with the incident and it is still under investigation, the AL joint general secretary said the local AL claimed that 60 people sustained bullet wounds and many others were injured in this incident.
“I don’t want to talk much about such an incident, which is now under investigation. Once allegations will be proved against any person on the basis of the probe, action will be taken accordingly,” he said.
Responding to another query, Hasan said, “I saw a hasty statement from the Administration Cadres Association (BASA). The probe will reveal what actually happened. At the same time, it will expose the fact about the allegations of the local Awami League. But none will be allowed to make the situation chaotic by capitalising the incident.”
Speaking at the meeting earlier, the information minister paid homage to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and those who were killed in the 15 August carnage at the onset of his speech.
“The August is the month of mourning for Banglees. In August, we lost the greatest Bangalee of all time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Rabindranath Tagore and the rebellious poet Kazi Nazrul Islam,” he added.
He said Bangabandhu inspired people and as a result, the Bangalees jumped into the 1971 Liberation War risking their lives and acquired independence. “That is why Bangabandhu is the greatest Bengalee of all time,” Hasan added.