Now ‘extreme level of anarchy’ everywhere: Fakhrul

He made the remarks while launching a book on former Dhaka University vice chancellor Anwarullah Chowdhury at a hotel in Dhaka.
Fakhrul said when people were dying and passing through a horrible time due to the spread of coronavirus, the ruling party men and government employees were busy making a quick buck taking advantage of the situation.
“Even, a driver of the health directorate DG owns Tk 4 billion (400 crore). This is the situation created in the country now,” he said.
The BNP leader said a Rajshahi University VC appointed 169 people in one night to make money. “It’s very difficult to expect anything good from the current society we’ve built.”
He said the government does not give adequate allocation for the development of the education sector as its main intention is to indulge in corruption by taking mega projects. “They make allocations for mega projects from which they can get commission and amass wealth.”
Fakhrul also alleged that the government has no focus on working for the welfare of people and turning Bangladesh into a welfare state.
He, however, urged all not to get disappointed as he believes a positive change will surely come.
"It’s now a big question in the public mind when will actually the change come and when will we be able to get out of this suffocating situation? I would like to say we must overcome this situation as the people of this country have never been defeated,” the BNP leader observed.
He said people have to wake up once again as they did 1971 and 1990 to get rid of the current situation of the country.
Fakhrul bemoaned that Dhaka University students now fail to uphold the long tradition of the country’s premier educational institution as they hardly raise their voice against any misdeed and injustice.
“I don’t see any protest procession on the Dhaka University campus when any of our sisters or daughters are raped at any university or village. I also don’t see a protest procession there when a dam is being built at Tipaimukh or when democracy is destroyed and students are beaten and their blood is shed,” he said.
The BNP leader said the young generation must play a proactive role in bringing a change and restoring democracy in the country.”