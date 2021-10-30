Now ‘extreme level of anarchy’ everywhere: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam on Saturday said an ‘extreme level of anarchy’ has been prevailing in all sectors for lack of good governance in the country, reports UNB.

“Seventeen files have gone missing from the health ministry's Medical Education and Family Welfare Division and a general diary has been filed with Shahbagh police station in this connection. This is the condition of the current governing system,” he said.

The BNP leader also said, “An extreme level of anarchy has been there not only in the health sector, but also in every sector and everywhere as their (ruling party leaders’) main goal is to make money.”