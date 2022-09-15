LDP-Nagorik Oikya-Jamaat want to take to streets under BNP’s leadership

The leaders of three parties said this while speaking at a discussion meeting on the ongoing situation of the country.
LDP organised the discussion at the National Press Club on Thursday.
Chairing the discussion, Oli Ahmed said BNP will present a roadmap of the movement anytime soon.
Oli said the prime minister in her latest press briefing on Wednesday did not give direct answer to any question of journalists. The expectation she had was not fulfilled in her recent India visit.
He alleged that during Sheikh Hasina’s India visits before 2014 and 2018 general elections, she was assured of coming to power.
But the geopolitical situation has now changed, he added.
Nagorik Oikya’s president Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the opposition parties have already reached a consensus that they would not participate in polls under the incumbent government.
The parties that will form an alliance have held first round of talks and have been planning to hold second round of dialogue, he said.
Manna said the foreign minister was sent to India to ensure that the government remains in power but he failed.
He said that India has not assured the prime minister this time and Awami League has understood they do not have any friend anywhere in the world.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s assistant secretary general Abdul Halim said , “We don’t want to think about which parties played what role in the past. We vow to get involved in a fight against the tyranny of the current government. The unity and communication among the parties has to be strengthened. We would oust this government through a united effort.”
LDP secretary general Redwan Ahmed conducted the programme.