LDP-Nagorik Oikya-Jamaat want to take to streets under BNP’s leadership

The leaders of three parties said this while speaking at a discussion meeting on the ongoing situation of the country.

LDP organised the discussion at the National Press Club on Thursday.

Chairing the discussion, Oli Ahmed said BNP will present a roadmap of the movement anytime soon.

Oli said the prime minister in her latest press briefing on Wednesday did not give direct answer to any question of journalists. The expectation she had was not fulfilled in her recent India visit.

He alleged that during Sheikh Hasina’s India visits before 2014 and 2018 general elections, she was assured of coming to power.

But the geopolitical situation has now changed, he added.