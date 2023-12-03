Mirza Fakhrul seeks bail from High Court

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has filed a petition with the High Court seeking a bail order in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice’s residence.
His lawyers Zainul Abedin and Sagir Hossain Leon submitted the petition at the High Court bench of justices Md Salim and Shahed Nuruddin on Sunday.
Earlier on 22 November, the Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court rejected Mirza Fakhrul’s bail plea in this case that was filed with the capital’s Ramna model police station on 29 October over the attack on the chief justice’s residence .
Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon told Prothom Alo, “The petition seeking bail for Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been filed at the High Court, and the top court said they would include it in the cause list tomorrow, Monday.”
Police arrested Mirza Fakhrul on 29 October, and later Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate court sent him to jail rejecting his bail plea.
His lawyers also sought bail from Dhaka’s metropolitan sessiona judge court on 2 November, which the court rejected on 22 November.