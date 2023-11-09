Govt busy suppressing opposition amid economic uncertainty: AB Party

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) held a sit-in protest in the Bijay Nagar area of the capital on Thursday in support of nationwide blockade called on by the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju led the solidarity meeting held following the sit-in programme.

Addressing the event, Mojibur Rahman said, “It’s a shame to see our poor garment workers being shot dead by the police for no apparent crime but to demand fair pay so that they can live decently. We have witnessed an unprecedented level of inflation and price hike under this authoritarian government for the last 15 years.”

“Yet, we have observed that the government was busy with suppressing the opposition leaders and pro-democracy activists over the last 17 years. People’s well-being and security are not their concern. Their only concern is to keep the power at any cost,” the AB Party member secretary said.

He further said, “If the Election Commission dares to declare the election schedule without any political consensus, it would only deteriorate the already volatile situation.”