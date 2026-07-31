Ex-Chhatra Shibir president’s remarks on attacks against NCP activists spark controversy

A Facebook post by Jahidul Islam, the immediate past central president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, concerning attacks on leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Habiganj and several other parts of the country has triggered a fresh round of controversy.

Amid the backlash, though Jahidul Islam deleted the post, the dispute has continued unabated.

On Tuesday, an attack was carried out on the motorcade of NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary and Chief Organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam in Habiganj during the party’s “July March” programme.