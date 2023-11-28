Leaders defiant with Tarique’s command will join polls: Home minister

Citing own sources, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has claimed that the BNP leaders who are defiant with the leadership of acting chairperson Tarique Rahman will join the upcoming election.
He came up with the statement while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Tuesday.
Asked about the competitiveness of election in absence of BNP, the home minister said, “We have information that those who could not accept Tarique as the leader of BNP and are suffering due to his leadership will join the election. They have already formed different platforms to participate in the election.”
He also claimed that many BNP leaders are not satisfied with the high-command’s politics and leadership. They are trying to participate in the election.
“We have heard that many BNP leaders will contest in the elections as independent candidates,” he added.