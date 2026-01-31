Call those who try to mislead 'covert agents': Tarique Rahman
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has urged the people to remain vigilant so that no one can conspire to take away their voting rights.
"We have to remain vigilant so that no conspiracy can take away your voting rights again. Many will come and try to mislead you. To those who try to mislead you, tell them as soon as you see them, 'Guptas' you are.' Because we haven't seen them in the past 16 years. They mingled with those who fled on the 5th," he added.
Tarique Rahman said this while addressing as the chief guest at an electoral rally in the BSCIC Industrial Park area of Chhatiantali in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila on Saturday afternoon.
In the rally, the BNP Chairperson introduced the BNP-nominated candidates from six constituencies of Sirajganj and five from Pabna by handing over the paddy sheaf symbol to them.
Tarique Rahman said, "Here you are, thousands of people have gathered today. Standing before you today, I could perhaps speak a lot about the opposition; but it would not benefit you. The people of Bangladesh now want to know and see which political party has what plan for the country and its people. BNP has presented plans to you, and at this moment, BNP is the only political party with the experience to proficiently guide the country forward. People trust those with experience. These qualities are found only within the BNP."
Referring to various plans, BNP chairman said, "Just as there is agriculture in Sirajganj and Pabna, there are also small mills and factories. At this moment, we have to uplift agriculture, stand by our farmer brothers, and also create employment opportunities for thousands of young people. We need to solve these issues by establishing new industrial parks. Since the northern region is more engaged in agriculture, we want to develop agriculture-based industries throughout the entire northern region from Thakurgaon-Panchagarh to Sirajganj."
Tarique Rahman said, "If we talk about weaving, if we talk about lungis, if we talk about colours, the Serajganj-Pabna area comes to mind first. Many people in this area are involved in the weaving industry. Insha''Allah, we will be able to spread the products of this weaving industry around the world, and that's what we want to do in the coming days."
Highlighting various initiatives for mothers and sisters, Tarique Rahman said, "We have a lot more to do. We have to make our mothers and sisters self-reliant. You surely remember that during the leadership of Deshnetri (leader) Khaleda Zia, she took an initiative for women's education throughout Bangladesh. After that, education became free for girls from Class One to Class Twelve. Now the next BNP government wants to make these mothers economically self-reliant. For this very reason, we want to deliver a family card to every mother in Bangladesh, through which we will gradually make the mothers and homemakers economically self-reliant, Insha''Allah."
Speaking about farmers, BNP Chairman said, "We want to stand by our farmer brothers. Farmer brothers toil hard all day, and it is due to their hard work that people across Bangladesh survive by eating two, three meals a day. We want to stand by these farmer brothers. We want to deliver necessary fertilizers, pesticides, seeds directly to their hands, to their homes, so that no middlemen or intermediaries can take advantage. Therefore, we want to provide a farmer's card for farmer brothers."
Emphasising on employment for the youth, Tarique Rahman said, "I have spoken about the employment of young people. Currently, many members of the youth community work in IT. We want to provide them with special training. Similarly, many people from this area go abroad; but they lack training. We want to set up training centres, vocational institutes in Sirajganj and Pabna, through which we want to provide training to our unemployed brothers and send them abroad. So that they can secure good-paying jobs abroad."
Regarding Imams and Muezzins, the BNP chairman said, "We want to do another thing. The khatibs, imams, and muezzins of various mosques-madrasas, as well as religious leaders of other religions, lead very hard lives. We want to extend a helping hand to them and arrange a monthly honourarium for them from the government."
Appealing for votes for the paddy sheaf, Tarique Rahman said, "If you make the paddy sheaf victorious on the 12th, starting from the 13th, the paddy sheaf will begin these works, Insha''Allah. Besides, roadways have been destroyed, schools and colleges are in ruins, there aren't adequate doctors, medicines, or nurses in hospitals, Insha''Allah we will begin work on these too."