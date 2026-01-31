Call those who try to mislead 'covert agents': Tarique Rahman

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has urged the people to remain vigilant so that no one can conspire to take away their voting rights.

"We have to remain vigilant so that no conspiracy can take away your voting rights again. Many will come and try to mislead you. To those who try to mislead you, tell them as soon as you see them, 'Guptas' you are.' Because we haven't seen them in the past 16 years. They mingled with those who fled on the 5th," he added.

Tarique Rahman said this while addressing as the chief guest at an electoral rally in the BSCIC Industrial Park area of Chhatiantali in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila on Saturday afternoon.

In the rally, the BNP Chairperson introduced the BNP-nominated candidates from six constituencies of Sirajganj and five from Pabna by handing over the paddy sheaf symbol to them.

Tarique Rahman said, "Here you are, thousands of people have gathered today. Standing before you today, I could perhaps speak a lot about the opposition; but it would not benefit you. The people of Bangladesh now want to know and see which political party has what plan for the country and its people. BNP has presented plans to you, and at this moment, BNP is the only political party with the experience to proficiently guide the country forward. People trust those with experience. These qualities are found only within the BNP."