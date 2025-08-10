NCP: 10 central leaders served show-cause notices in six months

On 7 August, Patwari and Hasnat posted their written responses on Facebook. Patwari stated that he did not find the notice factually justified and explained that his Cox’s Bazar trip was intended for deep reflection on the uprising, the Constituent Assembly, and the framework for a new democratic constitution. In his reply, Hasnat questioned whether issuing an ‘unjustified’ show-cause notice and hastily releasing it to the media reflected political maturity. He added that he chose to leave Dhaka on 5 August as July Declaration announced on that day created division rather than unity.

In another case last May, NCP Senior Joint Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud (also a Political Council member) secured the release of three people arrested by police in Dhanmondi for creating a ‘mob’ while identifying them as coordinators. Following criticism, he was issued a show-cause notice. After submitting a written explanation, NCP announced on 29 May that Hannan had admitted wrongdoing, pledged not to repeat it, and had his notice withdrawn.

Commenting anonymously to Prothom Alo, a senior NCP leader said, “Many who joined NCP were previously engaged in activism. As a result, habits like excessive social media engagement remain. It will take some time for them to make a transition from activist behavior to a political mindset.”

Eight mid-level party leaders told Prothom Alo they believe the top leadership should be stricter on discipline, as lapses at the highest level set an example for the rest of the party.

NCP’s Joint Member Secretary (office) Salehuddin Sifat confirmed that 10 leaders have been issued show-cause notices so far. He said all have responded and that the party took organisational measures where deemed necessary.