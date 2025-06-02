No point to delay election beyond December: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said there is no reason for the next national election to be held after December. According to him, none of the required reforms would take more than a month to implement.

He made the statement while speaking to the media after a meeting with the chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy on Monday. The national consensus commission hosted the meeting marking the beginning of the second round of discussions with political parties regarding reforms.