CEC asks DCs-SPs not to act as party activists during polls

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to act as government officials not like party activists.

The CEC said the election commission (EC) will take a tougher stance this time around while speaking at a views exchange meeting with DCs and SPs on the zila parishad and other elections.

Public security division’s secretary Aktar Hossain and additional inspector general of police Atiqul Islam also participated in the meeting.