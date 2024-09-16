Asaduzzaman Noor, Mahbub Ali arrested
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch arrested former minister of culture Asaduzzaman Noor and former state minister for civil aviation and tourism Mahbub Ali from the city last night.
Noor was arrested from Bailey Road and Mahbub from Segunbagicha area in the city on Sunday night.
DMP’s additional commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik told Prothom Alo Asaduzzaman Noor was arrested around 11:00pm in connection with a murder case filed with Mirpur police station. He will be produced to the court today.
Prominent cultural figure Asaduzzaman has represented the Awami League in Parliament since 2001. He was elected as the member of parliament for Nilphamari-2 in the most recent 12th National Parliament elections. Noor assumed the role of minister of culture in 2014.
Mahbub Ali was elected member of parliament for Awami League from Habiganj-2 twice in 2014 and 2018. He had contested the last general election from the then ruling party but lost by a big margin to Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, an independent candidate and former Jubo League leader.
DMP’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Talebur Rahman said Mahbub Ali was arrested in a murder case filed with Jatrabari police station.
Since the fall of Awami League government in a student-mass uprising on 5 August, at least 27 former ministers, members of parliament and top leaders of the party have been arrested so far.