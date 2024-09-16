Asaduzzaman Noor, Mahbub Ali arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch arrested former minister of culture Asaduzzaman Noor and former state minister for civil aviation and tourism Mahbub Ali from the city last night.

Noor was arrested from Bailey Road and Mahbub from Segunbagicha area in the city on Sunday night.

DMP’s additional commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik told Prothom Alo Asaduzzaman Noor was arrested around 11:00pm in connection with a murder case filed with Mirpur police station. He will be produced to the court today.