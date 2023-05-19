Your time is up: Fakhrul to govt

He said people are struggling to survive as the prices of all the daily necessities including rice, oil, eggs, salt, sugar, onion, garlic and ginger have increased two to three-fold.

"But the ministers and the ruling party leaders who live in air-conditioned rooms in luxury say everything is fine and the people of Bangladesh are in very good condition. The ruling party leaders often mock people by saying that they are better off than those in Singapore," the BNP leader said.

He also said prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her party leaders cannot understand the pulse of people as they got isolated from them. "Stand before people without any state protocol to read their eye and body language."

The BNP leader said people have got fed up with the ‘misrule’ of the current regime. "They're finding it difficult to survive. “Those who stay in power against the will of people can’t respect people. Those who stay in power depending on the law enforcement agencies and different forces can’t read the mind of people until their fall."

He alleged that the government has destroyed every sector of the country. "They steal Tk 78,000 crore every year only from the power sector through quick rental…they also destroyed the education system. There’s no academic atmosphere anywhere, including in colleges, schools, and universities. The Chhatra League men have occupied every educational institution. People with third-class degrees are becoming university teachers."

The BNP leader also said the government has also ruined the health sector by indulging in widespread corruption and plundering.

He said the government is now using the 'false and ghost' cases against the opposition leaders and activists as a last resort to clinging to power at the fag-end of its rule.