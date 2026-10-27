Mob attacks on political party offices raise questions about police role

Former Bangladesh Chhatra union president Dipak Shil was detained on Monday while attempting to join a human chain in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi to protest the obstruction of female Baul singers in Sunamganj from performing. After his release, CPB leaders and activists brought out a procession on Monday night. The procession ended at Paltan intersection, where participants held a brief rally and chanted “Joy Bangla, Joy Samajtantra (Socialism)”.

Following this, 40 to 50 people identifying themselves as leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal protested against the “Joy Bangla” slogan. An exchange of words between the two groups escalated, and two CPB leaders and activists were beaten. The attackers subsequently gathered outside the CPB’s central office with sticks and clubs, chanting various slogans. The situation eventually calmed down without escalating into a major confrontation.

In a statement issued after the incident, CPB president Kazi Sajjad Zahir Chandan and general secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan said a group of people carrying sticks and clubs, identifying themselves as supporters of the ruling party, had gathered in front of Mukti Bhaban in Purana Paltan. Claiming that members of the banned Awami League were inside the CPB’s central office, they attempted to break through the main gate. When CPB leaders and activists resisted, the group attacked them, leaving several people injured.

The statement further said that even after police arrived and took responsibility for securing the office, the attackers continued to blockade it for an extended period. They kept demanding that the alleged members of the banned party inside the office be handed over to them. CPB leaders described the incident as a direct assault on free political activity and peaceful coexistence, demanding that the attackers be identified and brought to justice.