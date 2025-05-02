Khaleda Zia to return home 5 May

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia will return home on Monday after her medical check-up in London.

BNP Standing Committee Member AZM Zahid Hossain told the news agency that her physical condition is much better than before and if everything goes well, she will return home on 5 May.

The former prime minister will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Tarique Rahman's wife Dr. Zubaida Rahman and late Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sithi.

According to BNP sources, the BNP Chairperson will return home on a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines under special arrangements.

Although air ambulance services are yet to be available to return home, Khaleda Zia's doctors and entourage in London are working to ensure the highest possible facilities.

Tarique Rahman is overseeing the entire matter.

In 2018, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was arrested in a corruption case and imprisoned in the Old Dhaka Central Jail.