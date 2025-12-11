Electoral politics
Netrokona: 5 parliamentary seats abuzz with election campaigning
With the 13th national parliamentary election approaching, an election buzz has begun across Netrokona’s five parliamentary constituencies as candidates from different parties step up their campaigns. BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami candidates have already been announced in all five seats. These candidates, along with party leaders and activists, are carrying out mass outreach activities in various ways across the constituencies.
Potential candidates from the National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon are also actively campaigning.
According to leaders, activists, and voters, the candidates of BNP and Jamaat are continuing door-to-door outreach, holding opinion-exchange meetings, and greeting voters. Although top leaders of the Awami League—whose activities are currently banned—are in hiding, both major parties are trying to attract their supporters. Among other parties, the Jatiya Party remains inactive for now. Among leftist parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) can occasionally be seen holding limited programmes.
Netrokona-1 (Kalmakannda–Durgapur)
This border constituency comprises plains, hills, and part of the haor (wetland) region. BNP has nominated its central legal affairs secretary, Kayser Kamal. He has previously contested parliamentary elections twice. The relatively young candidate has been carrying out various welfare activities, including medical assistance, since 5 August last year.
Expressing optimism about victory, Kayser Kamal said, “I do politics for the people. That is why I try to engage in welfare-oriented activities. I am also always alert to maintaining a healthy political environment in the area. I hope voters will take these factors into consideration.”
Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated upazila ameer Abul Hashem, who is also actively holding meetings and conducting outreach. CPB may nominate central committee member Dibalok Singh. Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon has announced central shura member Khairul Bashar, while Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis has nominated Golam Rabbani.
Golam Rabbani, who began his political career with Chhatra League, was elected an MP in 1988 from the Jatiya Party. He joined the BNP in 2006 and later returned to the Jatiya Party after being denied BNP nomination in 2018. His candidacy this time from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis has sparked considerable discussion locally.
Netrokona-2 (Sadar–Barhatta)
In this constituency, BNP has nominated district committee president Md Anwarul Haque, who has earlier contested elections with BNP nomination. Other nomination hopefuls included former district BNP president and former MP Md Ashrafuddin Khan, and central BNP assistant religion affairs secretary ATM Abdul Bari, among at least five others.
After the BNP nomination announcement, the other aspirants expressed solidarity with Anwarul Haque, though ATM Abdul Bari is still awaiting a final decision.
He said, “Since this is a primary nomination, I am continuing my efforts until the final nomination is announced.”
Anwarul Haque said, “I have been active in the constituency even before receiving the nomination. Not only as a politician but also as a physician, I have stood by people. During the party’s difficult days, I led movements while serving as convener. Party leaders and activists are regularly holding rallies in my support.”
His main rival is Jamaat candidate Enamul Haque, a former district ameer. Current district Jamaat ameer Sadeq Ahmad Haris said, “Jamaat is a non-violent and non-communal party. We have nominated acceptable candidates in all five constituencies, and we are optimistic about victory.”
NCP has nominated central member Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan, while Gono Odhikar Parishad nominated senior joint secretary general Hasan Al Mamun. Islami Andolon nominated Abdul Kaiyum, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon nominated its assistant secretary general Maulana Gazi Mohammad Abdur Rahim Ruhi.
Netrokona-3 (Kendua–Atpara)
BNP has nominated Md Rafiqul Islam Hilali, a member of the party’s central executive committee and district BNP general secretary. A former student leader, Hilali has contested several elections in the past.
He said, “During the party’s difficult times, I stood by grassroots leaders and activists in my constituency, in addition to performing my duties as district member secretary. Grassroots leaders and activists are now happily campaigning for the ‘sheaf of paddy’ since I received the nomination.”
Party sources said that former district BNP vice-president and ex-upazila chairman Delwar Hossain Bhuiyan was among other aspirants.
Jamaat has nominated district shura and working committee member Khairul Kabir Niyogi. Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon nominated Atpara upazila convener Muhammad Shamsul Islam, while Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated Zakir Hossain Sultan. NCP has nominated businessman Iftekhar Hossain Siddiqi (Shamim).
Netrokona-4 (Madan–Mohanganj–Khaliajuri)
This haor-dominated constituency has BNP nominee Lutfuzzaman Babar, former state minister for home affairs. He has been elected MP from this seat three times. Arrested in various cases in 2007, he remained in prison for 17 years and was released in January this year. Since returning home, he has been regularly holding meetings and conducting public outreach.
Babar said, “I have always believed in development-oriented politics. In the past, I worked for development and job creation to reduce unemployment, and I will do so in the future. I will also contribute to building moral values among children and adolescents, ensuring quality education, faith, and a drug-free society.”
Jamaat’s candidate, Al Helal Talukder, organising secretary of Mymensingh city Jamaat, is also active in campaigning. Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon nominated Madan upazila convener Abdul Mannan, while Islami Andolon Bangladesh nominated Mukhlesur Rahman. CPB may nominate presidium member Joly Talukder.
Netrokona-5 (Purba Dhala)
BNP has nominated Abu Taher Talukder, convener of the party’s Purba Dhala upazila unit and former district BNP general secretary. Party leaders and activists are vigorously campaigning for him.
Upazila BNP senior joint convener Babul Alam Talukder said Abu Taher is a dedicated and tested leader, and party leaders are fully united behind him.
Abu Taher Talukder said, “I remained active in party politics even during the fascist era and faced cases, attacks, gunfire, vandalism, and harassment. That is why party leaders and activists are working day and night with enthusiasm following my nomination.”
Jamaat activists are also actively campaigning. Their candidate is Masum Mostafa, assistant secretary of the district Jamaat committee and former upazila vice-chairman. Jamaat is hopeful about his prospects. Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon has nominated central member Mufti Habibullah Khan in this constituency.