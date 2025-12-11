Netrokona: 5 parliamentary seats abuzz with election campaigning

With the 13th national parliamentary election approaching, an election buzz has begun across Netrokona’s five parliamentary constituencies as candidates from different parties step up their campaigns. BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami candidates have already been announced in all five seats. These candidates, along with party leaders and activists, are carrying out mass outreach activities in various ways across the constituencies.

Potential candidates from the National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon are also actively campaigning.

According to leaders, activists, and voters, the candidates of BNP and Jamaat are continuing door-to-door outreach, holding opinion-exchange meetings, and greeting voters. Although top leaders of the Awami League—whose activities are currently banned—are in hiding, both major parties are trying to attract their supporters. Among other parties, the Jatiya Party remains inactive for now. Among leftist parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) can occasionally be seen holding limited programmes.