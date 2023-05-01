Digital Security Act enacted to bar people from writing: Fakhrul

The rally was scheduled to start at 2:30pm. About two hours earlier, Sramik Dal leaders and activists started gathering at Naya Paltan from the capital and the surrounding districts.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged, "The government wants to establish one-party rule by utilising the state machinery. They have used the law enforcing agencies and trying to control the media through intimidation. They are also trying to politicise the highest court. [They] have destroyed the health system, education system."

The government wants to hold another election in previous fashion, he said, adding they (government) are intimidating people from now on so that voters cannot cast their votes and they (government) can grab power again.

Criticising the statements of ministers on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul said, "A minister said, we are doing politics centering the issue (sickness of Khaleda Zia). We condemn those who make such statements over an ailing leader. You are not allowing her to receive better treatment. You have kept her arrested in a false case."

The BNP secretary general criticised a statement of the Inspector General of Police.