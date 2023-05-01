Digital Security Act enacted to bar people from writing: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the government enacted the Digital Security Act (DSA) so as to bar people from writing.
Journalists are the worst sufferers to this act, he said adding many BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in the cases under this act.
The BNP leader made the allegation while speaking at a rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal on the occasion of May Day at the BNP's central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Monday.
The rally was scheduled to start at 2:30pm. About two hours earlier, Sramik Dal leaders and activists started gathering at Naya Paltan from the capital and the surrounding districts.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged, "The government wants to establish one-party rule by utilising the state machinery. They have used the law enforcing agencies and trying to control the media through intimidation. They are also trying to politicise the highest court. [They] have destroyed the health system, education system."
The government wants to hold another election in previous fashion, he said, adding they (government) are intimidating people from now on so that voters cannot cast their votes and they (government) can grab power again.
Criticising the statements of ministers on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul said, "A minister said, we are doing politics centering the issue (sickness of Khaleda Zia). We condemn those who make such statements over an ailing leader. You are not allowing her to receive better treatment. You have kept her arrested in a false case."
The BNP secretary general criticised a statement of the Inspector General of Police.
He said, "IGP said they would not tolerate anarchy ahead of the election. Where do you see anarchy? You are creating anarchy. You have foiled the peaceful programme of Sramik Dal in Khulna today, Monday. You have arrested Sramik Dal secretary from there."
Drawing the attention of BNP leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said this struggle is vital. Through this struggle, it will be decided whether future Bangladesh will remain independent or not and people will be freed or not, he said adding this struggle is also to free Khaleda Zia.
Mirza Fakhrul said this struggle is to bring Tarique Rahman back to the nation with the establishment of the workers' rights.