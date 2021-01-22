Obaidul Quader comes from a Razakar family, claims AL MP Ekramul

In the video message, Ekramul said, “I won’t talk against Mirza Quader, rather I would talk against Obaidul Quader. A man from a Razakar family has ascended to such a position but he can’t control his brother. I will talk about these issues within a few days if the district Awami League’s committee is not announced. Then I will start to talk”

Asked about the live video, Ekramul Karim on Friday told Prothom Alo, “I’ve not said anything against Obaidul Quader. I said Mirza Quader’s family was an anti-liberation force, but Quader bhai was a valiant freedom fighter. Quader Mirza has taken a stance against the party for the last one month, but he has not been punished.”

Ekramul said Mirza Quader’s uncle was a Razakar commander who was shot dead by Obaidul Quader’s men. Quader’s father was a Muslim League activist and his maternal grandfather was a leader of the Shanti Committee (Peace Committee that collaborated with the Pakistan army). Quader’s maternal uncle was also a Razakar member. The whole family was against the liberation war. How come such a person is talking against 300 MPs but the party does not take any action?

Asked about referring to Obaidul Quader in the video, Ekramul told Prothom Alo, “Actually, I’ve nothing against Quader bhai. I’ve shown restraint for one month.”

Asked what is the problem with the district Awami League committee, Ekramul said the full-fledged committee has been submitted to the central organisation five or six months ago but it is yet to get approval.

Talking with Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon, Quader Mirza refuted the allegations brought out against their family by Ekramul.