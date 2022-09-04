Police open firing without any provocation: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said intimidation is the only way for Awami-League (AL) to hold no to power. Attacks are being carried out to clear the field [of politics] so that opposition parties cannot participate in the forthcoming national election.
He said the ruling party wants to push the BNP into violence. As the BNP is not pursuing the way, AL is suffering from mental pain.
Mirza Fakhrul said the government attacked BNP's demonstration, protesting against the price hike of daily commodities and fuels, without any provocation.
Till now, three leaders and activists of BNP were killed across the country while over 2000 were wounded, over 200 arrested and over 4000 were implicated in the cases.
BNP will inform the United Nations (UN) over the incidents of repression and murder carried out by ruling party men in their rallies across the country, he added.