NCP declares candidates for 27 constituencies, who is running from where?
National Citizen Party (NCP), part of the 10-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced candidates in 27 of the 30 constituencies it secured in the agreement. The party said the remaining three constituencies will see candidates finalised soon.
NCP posted the names and photos of its candidates for the 27 constituencies today, Sunday on its verified Facebook page. In these constituencies, the party has sought votes for its candidates under the ‘Shapla Kali’ symbol.
Among the finalised NCP candidates, Nahid Islam is contesting in Dhaka–11 as the party convener, Akhtar Hossain in Rangpur–4 as member secretary, Hasnat Abdullah in Cumilla–4 as chief organiser for the southern region, Sarjis Alam in Panchagarh–1 as chief organiser for the northern region, Nasiruddin Patwari in Dhaka–8 as chief coordinator, and Abdul Hannan Masud in Noakhali–6 as senior joint chief coordinator.
Ariful Islam Adib is contesting in Dhaka–18, Mahbub Alam in Lakshmipur–1, S M Saif Mostafiz in Sirajganj–6, Sarwar Tushar in Narsingdi–2, Abdullah Al Amin in Narayanganj–4, S M Suja Uddin in Bandarban Hill District, Maulana Ashraf Mahdi in Brahmanbaria–2, Zobairul Hasan Arif in Chattogram–8, and Mohammad Ataullah in Brahmanbaria–3.
In Dinajpur–5, Md Abdul Ahad is contesting, in Noakhali–2 Sultan Muhammad Zakaria, in Dhaka–19 Dilshana Parul, in Dhaka–20 Nabila Tasnid, in Kurigram–2 Atik Mujahid, in Mymensingh–11 Zahidul Islam, in Tangail–3 Saifullah Haidar, in Dhaka–9 Javed Rasin, in Gazipur–2 Ali Nasir Khan, in Munshiganj–2 Majedul Islam, in Pirojpur–3 Shamim Hamidi, and in Natore–3 S M Sarjis Qadir will contest under the ‘Shapla Kali’ symbol.
Asked about the remaining constituencies, Monira Sharmin, secretary of NCP’s central election management committee and joint convener, told Prothom Alo this afternoon, Sunday, that the candidates in the 27 constituencies have been finalised, and the remaining three will be decided soon.
On Thursday night, a press conference was held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in Kakrail, Dhaka, where Jamaat, NCP, and eight other political parties announced an electoral agreement for 253 parliamentary constituencies.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh was expected to join this alliance, but the party eventually decided to contest 268 constituencies independently, giving support to other parties in the remaining 32 constituencies.
As part of this electoral alliance, NCP is contesting in 30 constituencies, though 47 candidates have submitted nomination papers. Following the exit of Islami Andolan, NCP has begun discussions with Jamaat to increase its constituencies. NCP sources said Jamaat is waiting for Islamic Andolan’s decision before finalising any increase, and it remains to be seen how the matter concludes.