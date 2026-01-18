NCP declares candidates for 27 constituencies, who is running from where?

National Citizen Party (NCP), part of the 10-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced candidates in 27 of the 30 constituencies it secured in the agreement. The party said the remaining three constituencies will see candidates finalised soon.

NCP posted the names and photos of its candidates for the 27 constituencies today, Sunday on its verified Facebook page. In these constituencies, the party has sought votes for its candidates under the ‘Shapla Kali’ symbol.

Among the finalised NCP candidates, Nahid Islam is contesting in Dhaka–11 as the party convener, Akhtar Hossain in Rangpur–4 as member secretary, Hasnat Abdullah in Cumilla–4 as chief organiser for the southern region, Sarjis Alam in Panchagarh–1 as chief organiser for the northern region, Nasiruddin Patwari in Dhaka–8 as chief coordinator, and Abdul Hannan Masud in Noakhali–6 as senior joint chief coordinator.