Divided on core state principles, consensus likely on PM's term limit: Zonayed Saki

The second phase of meetings between political parties and the national consensus commission is underway for the sixth consecutive day.

By the midday break on Wednesday, no consensus had been reached regarding the fundamental principles of the state.

However, there appears to be a growing possibility of a consensus over the tenure of the prime minister.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolon who is participating in the talks, shared this information with journalists during the break.