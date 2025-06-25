Divided on core state principles, consensus likely on PM's term limit: Zonayed Saki
The second phase of meetings between political parties and the national consensus commission is underway for the sixth consecutive day.
By the midday break on Wednesday, no consensus had been reached regarding the fundamental principles of the state.
However, there appears to be a growing possibility of a consensus over the tenure of the prime minister.
Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolon who is participating in the talks, shared this information with journalists during the break.
Zonayed Saki said that there is still no consensus on the principles of the state. Referring to a new proposal, he mentioned that discussions were held about which principles must be explicitly stated in the constitution.
He said they supported five key principles: equality, human dignity, justice, democracy and religious freedom, harmony and impartiality.
Zonayed Saki expressed hope that a consensus could be reached to include at least these five principles in the constitution.
He noted that discussions have begun on how many terms a person may serve as prime minister. He said a proposal was made to limit the term to 10 years, and a general consensus seems to be emerging on this ground.
Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, said, “We have said the fundamental principles of the state were achieved through a long democratic struggle culminating in our liberation war. Those were included in the constitution as a reflection of the public aspirations. Hence, the principles should remain intact.” .