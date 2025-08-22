Enforced disappearances: Hasina must face maximum punishment on country’s soil, says Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday claimed that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been proven responsible for the enforced disappearances and killings that occurred in the country during the Awami League’s rule.

He said, “Today it has been proven that Hasina is responsible for these killings. Hasina is responsible for these disappearances. So, Hasina must be tried. The trial must take place on the country’s soil, and she must face the maximum punishment.”